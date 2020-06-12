Woman Dies in ATV Accident in Grenada

A woman loses her life after a fatal ATV wreck yesterday afternoon in Grenada.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports the Grenada County Sheriff's Department is investigating a one vehicle fatal ATV accident that happened on Shelby Chapel Road around 2:30 p.m.
27- year old Octavia Liane Westbrook of Tillatoba was pronounced dead on the scene...
We will update you as we find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.