A Grenada is hospitalized after being shot in the stomach.
Dekedra Cain, 20, was at a Tupelo hospital Thursday, recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting happened Tuesday outside Cain’s apartment on Gerard Street in Grenada.
Family members said several people were standing outside talking when the shooting took place.
Police Chief George Douglass said the case remained under investigation Thursday.
