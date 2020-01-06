Woman Killed by Car in Yazoo County

A woman has been killed in Yazoo County after being struck by a car while walking down the highway.
The Yazoo County Sheriff's Department said they received a call about a deer involved crash on Highway 49 near Yazoo County High School.
Once officers arrived on scene, they found 39- year old Shea E. Parker had been hit by a car instead.
Authorities believe Parker was walking northbound in the right lane on Highway 49 when she was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Parker died from her injuries. The Mississippi highway patrol has taken the lead on the investigation.
