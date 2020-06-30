Woman Missing From Grenada County

Grenada County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
30- year old Jennifer Adele Oliver has been missing since Friday, June 26th around 10 p.m. Oliver is described as approximately 5'3" with blonde hair, blue eyes, and pink tattoos on both wrists.
Oliver drives a 2007 Nissan Altima with the tag number GAB5628 and a Grenada County tag. The car is charcoal colored with a black front bumper.. The right side of the car is wrecked.
If you have seen or heard from her or know her whereabouts, you are urged to please contact the Grenada County Sheriff's Department at (662) 227-2877.
