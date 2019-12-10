Woman Sues Mississippi's Fair Commission

A woman from Utah is suing the Mississippi's Fair Commission.
WLBT reports the woman is suing for negligence and emotional anguish after she says she went airborne on a 40 foot slide and hurt her back.
Lindsay Casperson of Utah, filed the lawsuit last month in hinds county court against the state fair commission and north american midway entertainment.
Casperson says she saw workers spraying liquid on the slides last year. She says her back was lifted from the slide causing her to receive medical treatment nearby. Casperson says she was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a bulging disc in her back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.