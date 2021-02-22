Women of the Movement, a six-episode limited series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley and her quest for justice in the brutal killing of her son Emmett Till, began shooting at the Belmont Plantation.
Cars and trailers along with unusually heavy traffic lined Highway 1 South just outside Arcola. From what I could see there was more scouting and background shooting was occurring.
Now if you couldn't get to the Belmont Plantation location today, there is a Saturday February 27th casting call opportunity. The location is the Sumner, MS area with a fitting in Greenwood on Friday.
For more details go to jacasting Facebook page and email booking@jennyalisoncasting.com and in the subject line write WOTM 2/27 Town. Also include in the email your name, age, location, height, clothing sizes and your cell number with a few current photos.
In Greenville, Karen Williams reporting.
