The Worship on the Water message was delivered Sunday afternoon from Shelben Park by Father Tom Mullally.
Father Tom is a pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located in Greenville. Father Tom, spoke to the group about the condition of America's environment.
"We have to be considered about the environment. As a young Swedish girl from Sweden is saying, pull the young people together because the environment affects all of us. I'll base my text off Pope Francis, when he says, the crier of the earth is the crier of the poor, because the environment affects the poor people more than it affects anyone else." Said, Father Tom Mullally, Pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Pastor Mullally suggested Greenville residents find ways to help cut back on the plastic pollution problem affecting the world and the environment.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons started Worship on the Water four years ago as race reconciliation faith based initiative.
