WWISCAA is asking Deltans to think about helping families who may need some of extra help during the holiday season through its Family Wish Tree Program.
This is the 2nd year WWISCAA has handled of the wish tree program since the Salvation Army relocated to Greenwood.
The goal of the program is to give disadvantaged children toys and clothing during the holiday season.
Those interested in participating in the program must submit applications at the WWISCAA Office located on Raceway Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.