WWISCAA holding its annual fundraising banquet.
The nonprofit who help people in need in five counties is having its annual event. The event will acknowledge people in the community who have supported the community through volunteerism and service; while raising money for WWISCAA clients in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere. This year's theme is: "Dreaming of Italy," meaning, food and decorations will mentally transport attendees out of the Delta to Italy for a couple of hours.
The Red Carpet Social Hour begins at 5 p.m. at Washington County Convention Center on Raceway Road in Greenville.
The Pre-Show featuring "The PC Band" begins at 6 p.m. and the banquet dinner and entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are 40-dollars.
