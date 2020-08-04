Yazoo City Announces New Police Chief

Yazoo City has a new police chief.
WLBT reports James "Jay" Winstead has been appointed Yazoo City police chief after holding the interim police chief position for several months.
Winstead has held the position since April when former police chief, Ron Sampson, was voted out.
The decision was made in a special meeting by Alderwoman Elizabeth Thomas and Alderman Sir Jonathan Rucker. Winstead was voted in 4 -1.
