Yazoo City Man Arrested after Threatening Popeye's Employees with Gun

A Yazoo City man is in custody after pulling a gun on Popeyes employees.
The Yazoo City Police Department confirm Anthony Winters was taken into custody Monday. Winters allegedly threatened and pulled a gun on three juvenile Popeye's employees after they confused another customer's order Sunday night.
Winters is charged with three counts of exhibiting a weapon in a threatening manner.
