Yazoo County Covid-19 Testing

Yazoo County will be holding free covid-19 testing. That's set to take place on Tuesday July 7. The site will be at the L.T. Miller Community Center. It's located at 930 Lamar ST. in Yazoo City. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's hosted by the Mallory Community Health Center.

