Yazoo County Prison Guards Charged with Sexual Battery

Three guards from Yazoo County Correctional Facility have been arrested and charged with sexual battery.
The Yazoo County Sheriff's Office tells us after the hearing in Yazoo County on Friday, Sergeant James Alexander was charged with three counts of sexual battery. Officer Christopher Hayes and Ohaje Brown were charged with one count of sexual battery.
The guards were accused of having sexual contact with two female inmates on December 19th and 20th.
In the December 19th incident, one guard allegedly had sexual contact with two female inmates.
On December 20th, two different guards allegedly had sexual contact with two female inmates.
One guard has confessed to participating in one of the incidents, while two guards deny any of the incidents happened.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
