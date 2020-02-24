Yazoo High School Principal Indicted

A grand jury handed down an indictment for Yazoo County High School principal, Phillip Turner.
WLBT reports Turner is accused of concealing or aiding Samuel Carter, who was wanted for a felony.
Carter, a Tchula police chief, is accused of strangling a child in August.
A male student accuses carter of pushing him in the girl's bathroom and choking him. Carter claims the student attacked him.
Both Carter and Turner were indicted on January 31st.
