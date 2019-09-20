A dialogue with today young people leading up to Saturday's blues festival.
Students from schools all over the Delta attended this year's Delta Dialogue held at the Washington County Convention Center.
The dialogue is a way for the city to gear up for the 42nd annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage festival.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said, the week has been full of entertainment, education and empowerment.
At Friday's Delta Dialogue, students could discuss how blues directly impacts people around them.
"What blues are affecting them and their lives. You know, blues have, various meaning, and so, what is the blues in their lives? You know, is it teen pregnancy? Is it you know making sure our communities are safe and clean. Is it gang violence, so we talk about a slew of issues affecting youth but relating it to blues, but also trying to find a plan of action and a strategy moving forward by and through our youth to solve issues in our community." Said Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons.
"The blues really is about bringing individuals together and telling a story and it is done so well that it has impacted the entire music industry so it doesn't matter if you're talking gospel, or rock n roll, or rock, or rap. All of it comes from the blues." Said State Senator Willie Simmons.
The Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival starts Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Washington County Convention Center with a little bit of gospel music before moving into the blues.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and tickets are $30.
