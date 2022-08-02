GREENWOOD - Recently, activists in Greenwood sought to recruit young people to join their efforts in demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham. Many believe young people were absent because they haven't been taught the significance of Emmett Till's death.
But what exactly would it take to get the younger generation invested in their efforts?
Jocelyn Robinson says "The main focus with the young people are like what's going on in today's society. Like the streets, the gangs, the violence. It is stuff that falls under that category."
Jocelyn Robinson believes her generation's attention is directed at survival. Till's death may not be pushed in classrooms as much as it could she says, "I don't think they're big on it, but I think they see this in everyday life. As they on in life and living, they kinda see what went on back in the day."
Robinson observes a gap between her generation and the activists'. Activists were taught in their neighborhoods by folks who lived through Till's death and the Civil Rights Movement. Yet, Robinson doesn't think getting the young involved is a lost cause.
"Mostly, get them educated on what really happened. And get them to see. I know they have museums that you can go visit. And different places to see what really happened with them. And they'll be more open minded to petition to get that warrant pushed for her to be locked up." Robinson says.
Robinson and the activists believe young people must be taught the value and relevancy of Till's death to their lives.
