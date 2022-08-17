This past week, a grand jury decided to settle the uproar around executing the warrant for Carolyn Donham Bryant’s arrest. District attorney DeWayne Richardson upset Till's family and protesters with his sudden announcement. Protestors have long recognized the apparent lack of interest young people seem to have about the Till case.
Delta State University college student Jacob Southern reasons, "I think Emmett till is a vey said story that proved a lot wrong with our nation during that time. But, as things moved on and times have changed, I don't think that situation is as bad anymore. But, for lying that the boy whistled at her to her, I don't think that's a jailable offense really."
Southern agrees with the grand jury's decision not to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham for kidnapping and manslaughter. He doesn't think there's enough evidence for a case. But, Till's family and protestors who've advocated for the execution of the arrest warrant aren't satisfied with the decision.
Although Southern believes the decision was fair, other students were concerned about how the grand jury was carried out. They thought it was disrespectful to not inform the family and public that the grand jury would hear the case. For them, the Emmett Till case is about getting closure for the family.
Another student Jeffrey Isabel thinks that Bryant owes the family. He says, "she should at least apologize and give the family currency or donating to a charity of their choice in the honor, the memory of the person."
Isabel thinks Donham should personally reconcile with the family outside of the courthouse, but protestors say they will continue to push petitions to show the state and federal government their dissatisfaction with the decision and to get people elected who will do the right thing.
