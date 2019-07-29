The state department of health invites families to get their kids immunized for registration.
Clinics for ages 10 to 17 will be held at county health departments all over the state.
Delta area sessions will be on the following dates.
Attala county, July 29th, July 31st and August 2nd.
Washington county on August 1st and August 6th.
Coahoma and Leflore counties on August 2nd.
Tallahatchie county will be August 5th.
Bolivar county on August 6th.
On those dates, clinics will hold immunizations from 8:30 A.M. thru 4 PM
No appointment is necessary.
