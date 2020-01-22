A rally for Mississippi prison reform is set to get underway.
Yo Gotti announced last week about a planned rally.
The rally will be on Friday, January 24th in Jackson near the state capital.
It will multiple organizations including Roc Nation, Color of Change, Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition, and Reform.
Organizers encourage people from all over to Let their voice be heard.
