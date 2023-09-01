GREENVILLE - There are new revelations tonight in the ongoing Mississippi welfare scandal, this time involving the brother of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
The Delta News has a look at this new information and what it all might mean.
For some time, Mississippi Today had tried to get its hands on text messages between Governor Tate Reeves' brother Todd and key figures in the state's welfare scandal.... namely former football star Brett Favre, and state auditor Shad White.
In previously released messages, Todd Reeves says he will help Favre in any way he can and would be glad to set something up with the governor.
In another, he tells Favre, who some might say is a little "obsessive" about staying in touch with people, based on his texts with other figures in the case, that he's not bothering at all, and that Favre should always feel free to reach out.
In a court hearing this week, the state fought release of unreleased text messages, claiming it could damage the auditor's investigation.
Mississippi Today seems to suggest, it had more to do with protecting White's reputation. Either way, it seemed there would be no release of the records...
...then, suddenly, the Tate Reeves for Governor campaign released what seem to be "selected" messages.
The texts appear to show Todd Reeves as a "go-between" for Favre and auditor White, who'd demanded payback of mis-spent welfare money.
In one, Todd Reeves tells White, how much he appreciates the kind words and help he says the auditor provided over a couple of weeks.
Mississippi Today believes that's a reference to White not totally throwing Favre under the bus early-on in the scandal.
So why would the Reeves campaign even entertain the idea of releasing this information?
It could be pressure from attack ads that have begun running on TV.
It could also have something to do with this story in the Tupelo Daily Journal that shows internal polling by Reeves' opponent in the governor's race, Brandon Presley shows the governor's race tied.
Just one problem, a new Mississippi Today Poll shows Reeves with the same comfortable lead he's always had.
Todd Reeves explains it this way: He was just doing the right thing.
In a statement he says "I helped money get back in the right hands, not the wrong hands, and I think that’s what most people would have done."
May be... but all these developments, most of which happened just this week... seem to show the Governor's race may well turn on one issue... and that's the ever-widening welfare scandal.
