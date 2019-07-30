Statewide Primary Elections are less than a week away and a recent report shows Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves leads the pack in raising and spending campaign funds . At last check, Reeves had raised about five million dollars this year and collected more than 350 thousand dollars between July 1st and July 27th.  Republican opponent and former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr has raised 1.2 million dollars this year and State Representative Robert Foster raised nearly 180 thousand dollars. Among Democratic Candidates, Attorney General Jim Hood leads fundraising at 1.6 million dollars . If a runoff is needed ,It will be scheduled August 27th .The General Election is November 5th.

