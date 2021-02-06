A cold front will shift east through the forecast area late Saturday night. Ahead of these features, scattered rain showers will develop and lift northeast across the area. In the wake of the front, rain will exist and winds will become northwesterly. This will cause slightly cooler drier air to move in. Quiet conditions return with lows in the mid 30s to around 40 early Sunday. Clouds will gradually break by Sunday afternoon with highs ranging from the middle 40s to middle 50s.

