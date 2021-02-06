A cold front will shift east through the forecast area late Saturday night. Ahead of these features, scattered rain showers will develop and lift northeast across the area. In the wake of the front, rain will exist and winds will become northwesterly. This will cause slightly cooler drier air to move in. Quiet conditions return with lows in the mid 30s to around 40 early Sunday. Clouds will gradually break by Sunday afternoon with highs ranging from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Roller Coaster Temperatures Continue
Karen Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Roller Coaster Temperatures Continue
- Ole Miss 86: Auburn 84: Three things we learned from Tigers' crushing overtime defeat
- Matt LaFleur tabs ex-Rams assistant Joe Barry as Packers’ new defensive coordinator
- Missouri softball and soccer release spring schedules
- Steven M. Sipple:
- Zendaya wants to reclaim the narrative of 'black and white Hollywood'
- Iggy Azalea wants longer legs
- Prince Harry and James Corden 'loved filming Carpool Karaoke'
Most Popular
Articles
- NEW COVID CASES IN MISSISSIPPI
- NEW COVID-19 NUMBERS IN MISSISSIPPI
- Food Distribution Comes to Washington County
- Priyanka Chopra's proposal shock
- Fatal shooting investigated
- Two jailed in homicide
- Cienega to hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves as its next football coach
- Huskers add to walk-on class with legacy DB Michael Booker
- Super Bowl Weekend Safety
- Cleveland Shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.