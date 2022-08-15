CLARKSDALE - Imagine if an escaped convict was coming to your local town or could possibly be in your local town. And from what authorities have been telling us Mr. Samuel Hartman could possibly be within the delta area.
Clarksdale resident Melvin Lewis hopes authorities find Hartman sooner rather than later. Lewis says, "If he down here and around in the delta, they need to catch him, especially you if he was doing a life sentence.”
Lewis was one of the few citizens we talked to in the Clarksdale and Cleveland areas that knew about Hartman’s escape. Hartman's mother and sister helped him escape. Reportedly, the family crossed the Mississippi river out of Arkansas.
Mr. Lewis worries that a delay in finding Hartman may lead to more tragedy. Mr. Lewis believes, "They need to catch him because if they don't. He can do it to somebody else."
Hartman is reportedly to have gone through Tunica county, and now they're searching for him in those areas, but also potentially within the Mississippi Delta. One of the last facts that authorities know is that Mr. Hartman in a Chevrolet 2021 pickup.
