The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $10.2 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the state. The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grant to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi.
Eight projects totaling $3.8 million for port improvements were announced.
Four projects totaling $1.3 million for railroad improvements were announced.
Fourteen projects totaling $3.3 million for airport improvements were announced.
Twenty-one projects totaling $1.8 million for public transit improvements were announced
*Port of Rosedale, $450,000 - high water modifications/improvements to infrastructure
*Port of Greenville, $400,000 - port connector road improvements
*Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000
*City of Greenville, $368,663
*Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $101,913
*Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,617
For more information on MDOT's multimodal resources and other grants visit GoMDOT.com .
