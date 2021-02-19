Many thanks to the utility workers who worked hard all week to keep us warm and keep the lights on, the medical workers who were doing their very best during this arctic blast to make people well and heal the sick, the grocery store workers who didn’t close to keep people fed and the road crews who braved the frigid temps to keep motorists safe!
