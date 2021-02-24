THIS BLACK HISTORY MONTH, THE DELTA NEWS IS FEATURING FOUR MISSISSIPPI NATIVES WHOSE CONTRIBUTIONS HELPED ADVANCE RIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR MINORITIES OR MADE LIFE MORE ENJOYABLE FOR EVERYONE.
AND IN THIS FINAL INSTALLMENT, THE FOCUS IS ON MUDDY WATERS.
(video)
McKinley Morganfield, better known as Muddy Waters.
He was born in the Delta near Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and later moved to Clarksdale, where he worked and lived on Stovall Plantation.
(video)
The son of a talented bluesman, Muddy taught himself to play bottleneck slide guitar as a teen
Though he claimed Rolling Fork as his place of birth, historians say he was born at Jug’s Corner, in neighboring Issaquena County.
(video)
After living in the Delta, Memphis and St. Louis, Muddy eventually settled in Chicago, where he is credited with creating the Chicago Blues sound.
(video)
His music has inspired many, including some of the British Invasion of rock music.
Among them: Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and the Rolling Stones, who got their name from one of Muddy’s Songs.
(video)
Hoochie Coochie Man and Got My Mojo Working are among Muddy’s most popular songs.
And his cabin from Stovall Plantation has been preserved and is now housed at the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale.
(video)
I’m Woodrow Wilkins.
THIS CONCLUDES OUR SERIES, THE DELTA CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH.
