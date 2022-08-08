GREENVILLE - If you had a sense of Deja-Vu watching the news tonight, you didn't imagine it. Monday The Delta News welcomed back Earl Phelps to The Delta News Team.
Earl anchored the news and managed the news team at WXVT several years ago and became a popular choice of Delta Viewers. Earl has family in The Delta and is happy to be back "home".
After spending the last 6 years in Baton Rouge, as the "go-to" newsman-about-town, Earl says his "homecoming" back to The Delta feels like the right thing to do, and the right place to be.
So join, or re-join Earl every weeknight at 5, 6, 9 and 10PM on The Delta News.
