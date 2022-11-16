GREENWOOD - As Greenwood and Leflore County continue throwing "hail Mary's" to save their hospital. Some hope a powerful ally can help.
Congressman Bennie Thompson has agreed to come to next week's Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss possible ways to save the hospital, which as we've reported, has only a fraction of the money it needs to survive.
Congressman Thompson had earlier offered his services to help broker a deal with a new partner, as long as the hospital, it's board, and the city and county opened the hospital's books so he could help form a plan.
But is that even possible at this point?
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel, The Delta News found the congressman may have his work, cut out for him.
It's clear, The Delta News reporting on how the deal to save Greenwood leflore hospital fell apart... struck some nerves.
"And The Delta News and some officials I think made a deceptive statement to paint this board in a bad light, I was the official that was there and can you explain what negative light that I put out there?" went an exchange between Supervisors Reginald Moore and Anjuan Brown.
That's the atmosphere Congressman Bennie Thompson may walk into when he appears next week at the meeting of the Leflore Board of Supervisors.
Delta News reporter Candi Stone's broadcast conversations with Supervisor Anjuan Brown and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams shed some much-needed light on the hospital problem... a problem that kept pointing back to the letter of credit which supervisors refused to put UMMC's name to.
Brown had mentioned that change made it "the board's document", but Supervisor Reginald Moore took issue. "at the top of the document it says resolution of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors and last time I checked, that means the Leflore County Board of Supervisors," said Moore.
"According to our attorney, as we're here sitting hear dealing with that document she stated if any alteration will be made to that document other than what was presented, that would be our document," Brown responded.
But when pressed on the matter Attorney Neysha Sanders demurred, throwing the meeting into chaos as Brown tries to underscore his point.
"I stand on what I said on WABG, and I stand on what I say tonight. you let him have his say, sir... I stand on anything I say, in the newspaper and on WABG... and I felt again when that information changed on that document it did not mirror what the city had and I stated to this board we needed to have a strong standpoint by having the same document the city had," Brown explained.
At this point, the meeting abruptly turns to paying more to Indiana-based consultant Sam Odle to guide the board on what to do next.
"that man is still working for us helping to find another option since plan A did not come through," stated Moore.
But the point is made that both the city and county own the hospital and it could be unproductive for one to move without the other.
"If we're out there regardless of what the plan is, if we're out there there's no garuntee the city will go along with it and you done spent all this money...and we don't even know where we are," Brown pointed out.
"Somebody's got to have a plan and I was hoping this guy would steer us in the right direction," said Board President Robert Collins.
"I mean wether the city agree or not should we sit on our hands? we got to be proactive at this time... said Supervisor Eric Mitchell.
As the arguing gets underway again, Supervisor Sam Abraham brings up an imporatnt point.
"
This company is representing delta regional too so how's he gonna keep this conflict of interest down because we're both in competition.?" he asked.
And with Delta Regional apparently in a stronger financial position thanks to 10 million on the way in federal grants... supervisors will look to Congressman Thompson to save them.
And as we reported, Congressman Thompson doesn't just show you the money, without you showing Congressman Thompson a plan.
"You know, in order for me to help, you gotta show me the finances, you know what I'm saying? I'm just not gonna feed frogs to snakes," Thompson recent told a Greenwood voter's league meeting.
