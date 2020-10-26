The weather story continues to be Zeta which is now a category 1 hurricane. Located off the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are 80 mph and the hurricane is moving northwest at 10 mph. This is expected to be a fast moving event however, tropical storm watches and hurricane watches are in place along the coastline.
Tracking Hurricane Zeta
Karen Williams
