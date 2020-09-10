"I'm six years old and I'm a rapper," Haleigh Brooke says.
It's never too early to start your career. At only 6-years-old, one delta girl is preparing to release her first album.
She started music about a year ago and her dad is her biggest inspiration.
He says it all started with freestyling on the way to school on Fridays. Jervis McGee also has an interest in music and Haleigh learned from observing him.
"I was kind of like 'oh you actually can rap Haleigh."
She has released her single birthday on various platforms like Itunes and Spotify but beyond the music, there's no limit on what Haleigh can do.
'I can play piano," she says. "I'm also taking virtual school and I can color and dance," she says.
Basketball is also a hobby. Before COVID-19 Haleigh was a performer. When the pandemic is over, she plans to pick up where she left off.
"I'm on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Follow me @itsyourgirlhaleigh," she says.
Haleigh's album entitled "First Time out" will be released at the end of October.
