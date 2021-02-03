Cleveland Shooting

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting.
Around 7 pm on Feb. 2nd, police were called to the 200 block of cross street where several shots were fired around a home.
One bullet did strike the property but there was no one injured, this according to Cleveland police chief.
This is an active investigation with no witnesses or suspects at this time.
