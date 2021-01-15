Dry weather for most of the coverage area. The main concern for today and into parts of Saturday will be wind gusts. A dry cold front has come through the area. As this cold front pushes through, there will be a tight pressure gradient which indicates high winds at the surface. Winds will pick up during the afternoon then diminish by sunset. Temperatures will be cooler with areas to the north only reaching the upper 40s while elsewhere will be in the lower 50s.
Dry and Much Colder for the MLK Weekend
Karen Williams
