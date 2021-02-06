FATAL SHOOTING IN BOLIVAR

Three people are dead after a fatal shooting at a Bolivar club.
During an event Feb. 5th, Gun shots were fired at Club Outback located on Lake Bolivar Road.
Its been reported by the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department that four people were shot in total.
Three of which have been pronounced dead since the shooting.
The fourth person has been hospitalized.
This is an on going investigation, and we'll keep you updated as we continue to get information on this developing story.
