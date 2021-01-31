Throughout the pandemic, The Mississippi Crisis Foundation has been partnering with several organizations to host food distributions in the delta. This weekend, the foundation paired up with local leaders such as: Pam Chatman, mayor Errick Simmons, fire chief chief Ruben Brown, and supervisor Carl McGee to feed Washington County. The Distribution took place Saturday morning in Greenville. Organizers are pleased with the turn out. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.