Throughout the pandemic, The Mississippi Crisis Foundation has been partnering with several organizations to host food distributions in the delta. This weekend, the foundation paired up with local leaders such as: Pam Chatman, mayor Errick Simmons, fire chief chief Ruben Brown, and supervisor Carl McGee to feed Washington County. The Distribution took place Saturday morning in Greenville. Organizers are pleased with the turn out.
breaking top story
Food Distribution Comes to Washington County
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Food Distribution Comes to Washington County
- School District to Educate Students on Black History
- Mississippi Delta Community College Welcomes Familiar Face
- Vanessa Kirby : Pieces of a Woman plot was a huge challenge
- Martin Scorsese says pandemic benefitted Killers of the Flower Moon
- Cloverfield sequel 'is in the works'
- Tessa Thompson: I became an adult in 2020
- No. 17 Missouri volleyball sweeps LSU with five-set win
Most Popular
Articles
- Two jailed in homicide
- Fatal shooting investigated
- How to find out about — and sign up for — COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area
- Homicide suspect released
- Mississippi Emerging Leaders Fellow
- Arizona Wildcats land Chandler Hamilton OL Grayson Stovall for 2022
- Hamilton sentenced to 20 years
- Kyla Goes To Mars
- Milwaukee Tool Corporation
- 3. Mike Smith
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.