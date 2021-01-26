Completing school work may become easier for Greenville Public School District students. Internet Hot spots have been installed on buses that are located in central locations close to community churches. These hot spots will be used to make virtual learning more efficient. The Delta News' Andranita Williams reports.
Greenville Public School District Installs Hot Spots
