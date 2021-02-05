Main Stream on Main Street will soon open in Grenada. The new bar and lounge is expected to entertain audiences young and old. It will feature live music, poetry, and puppetry. The building will also serve as a recording studio and the location of a podcast show. In the meantime, the owner will be hosting virtual concerts until Main Stream opens officially. A 70's themed show will stream on several platforms Feb. 14th.
GRENADA BUSINESS TO OPEN
- Williams Andranita
