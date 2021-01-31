Mississippi Delta Community College is adding a new choral director to the music department. Harvey Jackson is new to MDCC but is true delta native.
Jackson is a native of Cleveland and a 2007 graduate of East Side High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Mississippi Valley State University in 2013.
He went on to receive a master's degree in music from William Carey University and an educational specialist degree in leadership and supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.