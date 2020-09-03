New State Flag Design

The commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag has met again to come to a final decision for the new state flag. One delta native played a big role in creating the design.
There were thousands of flags in the running however, the winning flag features a magnolia flower created by a former Greenwood resident, Sue Anna Joe.
“ I mean the chances were so slim and I am very thankful and appreciative that they recognized a part of my design,” says Joe.
She is a Pillow Academy and Mississippi State University graduate now living in San Francisco. She says she couldn’t find the words to express how she is feeling right now, but this could be a chance to move the state she calls "divided" forward.
"My experience has always felt like a kind of divided place over a lot of things and the flag was one of those things," she says.
"If people can start feeling like they’re one community---one people in the state, then I feel like that could really allow us to make some progress.”
President of the Washington County Board of Supervisors Carl McGee says that this moment is living history and an opportunity to let the rest of the world know that the state is progressing.
"It’s something we’re extremely proud of and we can move forward and let people around the country and world know that we here in Mississippi, are able to put the past in the past and move forward," McGee says.
The New design for the state flag has gained attention nationwide, earning responses from local authorities like the Greenville Mayor, Errick Simmons, who says he would first like to thank the commission for choosing an inclusive design.
“The very first thing we did in 2016, was take down the old state flag with the confederate emblem because it did not represent all of us in the city of Greenville or in the state of Mississippi,” Mayor Simmons says.
The flag selected features a magnolia surrounded by stars with the phrase “In God We Trust” at the bottom.
"I think that the new design says Mississippi is now open for business for all-- every Mississippian-- and every visitor will be treated fair and be included in a new Mississippi,” he says.
Mayor Simmons is not alone when it comes to his satisfaction with the new design. State Senator Derrick Simmons describes this moment as historical.
“The old flag is a 126 year- old flag and and of course, it was an oppressive symbol," he says. "It was not representative of the progressive and bright Mississippi that I know we could be.”
Voter approval is required to make the flag official, when the senate goes back to session in January, the legislature will make a decision based on the voter’s decision on November 3rd.
“It feels so good that we are moving forward in a direction where we’ll have a bright Mississippi and not a dark Mississippi," Senator Derrick Simmons says.
"A Mississippi where we have a flag that represents all of us and not some of us and a flag that takes us into the future so that we no longer have to look back.”
