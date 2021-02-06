REMEMBERING "YANKY 72"

Its been almost four years since the plane carrying 16 military servicemen crashed in a Leflore County field killing them all.
July 10th, 2017 is the day 16 families across the country will never forget.
Flags that fly in their honor have been changed to reflect on their service to the country.
"Freedom is not free," Robert Beasley says. "We gave up a lot for this country to be free, so we want to make sure that we keep our comrades in our hearts and in our minds forever."
The Mississippi Department of Wild Life Fisheries and Parks as well as The Mississippi Highway Patrol were present to show respect.
A full ceremony will be held in July.
