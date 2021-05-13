"Say their names," says Janice Johnson, one mother who has lost her son to gun violence in Leflore County.
It's been a little over since Kenton "Buddy" Johnson was killed in broad daylight in Greenwood. He was 24-years-old.
Since then, there have been a number of shootings in the area. The family is now speaking out against gun violence.
"I want to know who killed him," says Buddy's niece Karlei Johnson. "I miss him every day and its heartbreaking."
The family says its time to speak up for their loved one and others suffering. They wear shirts that hold the names of some individuals killed in the Greenwood-Leflore area.
"Sending my condolences to the families of all the victims on the shirt," says Buddy's sister Aiesha Johnson. "All we want is justice, not revenge."
Janice Johnson hopes that her efforts to speak out will bring justice to her family and other victims.
"I'm begging you guys to please say something and not just for buddy, but for all the names that are on this shirt," Janice Johnson says. "These people deserve justice as well."
Family members hope their message will put a stop to senseless killings in the Greenwood community.
