East Tallahatchie School District is preparing for Black History Month by implementing virtual projects that spotlight black pioneers. For the entire month of February, students will learn about black people who've paved the way nationally and locally.
"The students in our district need to know about our history for a number of reasons," special education director Patrice Beamon says.
"One being they have dreams and aspirations that they share with the teachers and us and its important for them to know that in many cases their dreams or aspirations have already been conquered or acquired by someone else," she added.
She says students can use those who've come before them as a role model to platform and think about as they achieve and obtain their goals.
Each school within the district will be engaging in a learning style that teaches the history of leaders in the community and beyond. Faculty and staff members are anticipating this month of educational opportunities.
