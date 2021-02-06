WASHINGTON COUNTY ARRESTS

Two Washington County men have been arrested after a search warrant at a Leland business.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, an investigation had been going on for at least a month.
There were arrests made on Roosevelt Mitchell. He has been charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance that appeared to be cocaine.
The second suspect, Darnell Johnson, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance that appeared to be marijuana. Johnson could face other charges.
But both are being held in the Washington County regional correctional facility pending initial appearances in court.
