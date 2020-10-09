Hurricane Delta Update

**Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until Saturday 1 PM**
Delta is moving towards the northern Gulf Coast, where life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are likely beginning Friday. Delta is a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph sustained winds moving north at 12 mph. Expected landfall by Friday evening near Cameron, Louisiana. Storm surge and hurricane warnings remain in effect. Significant flooding is also likely from the Central Gulf Coast into the lower Mississippi Valley. As Delta moves further inland, heavy rainfall, high winds, power loss along with possible spin-up tornadoes to the east of the area are all likely.
