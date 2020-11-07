Weather headlines 11-7.jpg

As dry conditions remain for us, just to the south, shower development is occurring. Overnight, partly cloudy conditions. As an upper level trough begins to edge closer to the Delta, a slight chance of showers are expected to the west. All eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico, next week as Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to move into the region. Some impacts may occur, however it is too far in advance to determine the exact track.

