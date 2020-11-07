As dry conditions remain for us, just to the south, shower development is occurring. Overnight, partly cloudy conditions. As an upper level trough begins to edge closer to the Delta, a slight chance of showers are expected to the west. All eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico, next week as Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to move into the region. Some impacts may occur, however it is too far in advance to determine the exact track.
Weather Headlines 11-7-2020
Karen Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Sofia Coppola wanted to film in New York
- Kelly Brook was more 'miserable' when she was skinniest
- JB Gill sprayed in face by burglars
- Lady Gaga 'speechless' over Joe Biden's presidential triumph
- Jim Parsons thinks being gay made him a better actor
- Elisabeth Moss: I have a 'ridiculous' job
- Elisabeth Moss: I have a 'ridiculous' job
- Amanda Seyfried's 'toughest challenge' was being bullied at school
Most Popular
Articles
- Iggy Azalea: Grown-ups shouldn't need babysitters
- Bebe Rexha: I find it hard to love myself
- Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis Accuses Opponent of Voter Fraud
- Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday
- Suspects in Custody For Washington County Murder
- Hilaria Baldwin is done having kids
- Nicki Minaj doesn't have a nanny for her daughter
- Johnny Depp vows to appeal libel verdict
- College Board to sever financial ties with China after Blackburn letter
- Miley Cyrus 'didn't spent much time' crying over divorce
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.