Our warming trend continues as temperatures are well above normal for this time of the year. Overnight we will remain dry with partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid 60s. All eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week as Tropical Storm Eta is expected to have some impacts in the region. It's still early however, some models are indicating that this system may slow down. It is still early to determine the exact track.
Weather Headlines
Karen Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Weather Headlines 11-7-2020
- Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
- Weather Headlines
- Best in the business? Wherever he ranks, Davante Adams’ game has gone to elite level
- Steven M. Sipple: Same old issues crop up in Husker loss as fan apathy becomes concern
- Indiana beats No. 23 Michigan for first time in 33 years to remain undefeated
- Reimer's strong debut draws praise, leads promising defensive effort
- PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Northwestern
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects in Custody For Washington County Murder
- Iggy Azalea: Grown-ups shouldn't need babysitters
- Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis Accuses Opponent of Voter Fraud
- Bebe Rexha: I find it hard to love myself
- Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday
- Hilaria Baldwin is done having kids
- Nicki Minaj doesn't have a nanny for her daughter
- Ex boyfriend arrested in woman's murder
- College Board to sever financial ties with China after Blackburn letter
- Johnny Depp vows to appeal libel verdict
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.