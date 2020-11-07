Weather Headlines 11-7-2020

Our warming trend continues as temperatures are well above normal for this time of the year. Overnight we will remain dry with partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid 60s. All eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week as Tropical Storm Eta is expected to have some impacts in the region. It's still early however, some models are indicating that this system may slow down. It is still early to determine the exact track.

