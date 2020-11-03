Polling locations open at 7 AM this morning across the country. Temperatures will start in the 30s in the Delta, so you will want to have your jacket handy. The rest of the day will feature a warm-up to near 70 degrees by this afternoon. Sunny skies will prevail throughout the entire day. As polling locations close this evening, temperatures will drop back into the 50s.
