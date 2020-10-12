Greenville, MS (WABG)- Good Morning! A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning with a mix of sun and clouds in store for the rest of your Monday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper-80s this afternoon which is 5-7 degrees above average for this time of the year. The warmth will be short-lived as a cold front will bring cooler air to the region later this evening.
Temperatures will be comfortable through the middle of the week with highs ranging from 78-82 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s. Conditions will be calm with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.
A major dose of cold air is expected by the end of the week as a much stronger cold front will push through the area late Thursday. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday night but the main story will be the cooler weather. High temperatures will only reach the mid-60s on Friday with overnight lows potentially dipping into the upper-30s Friday night. It's about time to crank up the heaters!
