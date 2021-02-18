Fannie Lou Hamer – an ardent civil rights activist who changed history in a very chilly and snowy Ruleville.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – Environmental experts said Thursday momentum behind the new presidential administration brings the promise of a comprehensive methane rule in sight – a move that would have a significant impact on Pennsylvania, one of the top natural gas-producing states. Read more
It's true: A small number of wind turbines did ice up. But Texas utility companies recorded failures across a suite of fuel sources, both fossil fuels and renewables. Read more
This February, the Delta News is recognizing four Mississippi natives who helped advance rights and opportunities for minorities, or made life… Read more
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Historic cold putting historic stress on the power grid forced SWEPCO to enact rolling blackouts for the second day in a row. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.