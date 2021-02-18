There are nearly 200,000 people without power across Mississippi this morning. A majority of the power outages are concentrated over the South Delta and Central Mississippi. Significant amounts of ice accumulations caused these outages all across the Mid-South. One more round of wintry weather will impact the region this afternoon. Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue as a weak disturbance moves through. Additional amounts of light snow and ice accumulations will be possible. The precipitation will wrap up later this afternoon and temperatures will fall quickly into the night. Some locations could dip into the single digits by tomorrow morning. The snow and ice will stick around this weekend as temperatures slowly warm into early next week. Avoid travel over the next several days if at all possible!
Additional Light Snow/Ice Today
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – Environmental experts said Thursday momentum behind the new presidential administration brings the promise of a comprehensive methane rule in sight – a move that would have a significant impact on Pennsylvania, one of the top natural gas-producing states. Read more
It's true: A small number of wind turbines did ice up. But Texas utility companies recorded failures across a suite of fuel sources, both fossil fuels and renewables. Read more
This February, the Delta News is recognizing four Mississippi natives who helped advance rights and opportunities for minorities, or made life… Read more
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Historic cold putting historic stress on the power grid forced SWEPCO to enact rolling blackouts for the second day in a row. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.