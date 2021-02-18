Winter Weather Advisory

There are nearly 200,000 people without power across Mississippi this morning. A majority of the power outages are concentrated over the South Delta and Central Mississippi. Significant amounts of ice accumulations caused these outages all across the Mid-South. One more round of wintry weather will impact the region this afternoon. Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue as a weak disturbance moves through. Additional amounts of light snow and ice accumulations will be possible. The precipitation will wrap up later this afternoon and temperatures will fall quickly into the night. Some locations could dip into the single digits by tomorrow morning. The snow and ice will stick around this weekend as temperatures slowly warm into early next week. Avoid travel over the next several days if at all possible! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.