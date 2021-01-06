The clouds are moving back in this morning as our next storm system approaches from the west. Periods of heavy rain develop across the area late this evening. The rain will continue tonight, accumulating to around an inch in most locations. Higher rainfall amounts will be possible over southern Arkansas. Conditions will begin to improve late Thursday, but the cloud cover and cold temperatures will linger into the weekend.
Our next storm system is going to be very interesting. There will be cold air in place, and there is a chance that we could have some wintry weather across portions of the Delta Sunday night into Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty associated with this next system, and forecast models have been all over the place. We will have a better idea of what to expect later in the week. Stay posted for the latest weather information!
